Prom Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.57 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $14.63 or 0.00020402 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $266.97 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014590 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001588 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00016642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,674.97 or 0.99963658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011078 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00134145 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 14.20229602 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,922,052.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

