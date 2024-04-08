ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Up to $29.51

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $31.70. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 3,566,249 shares traded.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,638,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,421 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,213,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208,988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 97,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 528,205 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

