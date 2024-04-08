ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.87

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $99.87 and last traded at $99.54, with a volume of 404590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.47.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,689,000 after acquiring an additional 796,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

