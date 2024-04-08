ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 3.5% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 403,558 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

