Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Stock to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXV)

Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF stock opened at $110.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Truefg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,707,000.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

