ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.43

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.43 and last traded at $77.57, with a volume of 36654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.28.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

