ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $9.12 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QID. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

