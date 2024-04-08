ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) is Manchester Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,209 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 comprises approximately 6.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 2.97% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 25.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $912,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 81.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $15,176,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.22. 2,448,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $41.41.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

