Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,112,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 868,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,076,000 after purchasing an additional 127,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,590. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.