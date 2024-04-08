Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,270.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

