Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Financial Survey

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Pure Energy Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Advanced Materials $90,000.00 370.28 -$2.46 million $0.01 5.91 Pure Energy Minerals $400,000.00 26.90 -$260,000.00 ($0.01) -31.68

Pure Energy Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon Advanced Materials. Pure Energy Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Avalon Advanced Materials and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Advanced Materials 1,983.97% -1.79% -1.72% Pure Energy Minerals -113.48% -1.76% -1.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Separation Rapids Lithium Project consisting of nineteen mineral claims and one mining lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area, Kenora Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.