PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $157.00. The stock had previously closed at $108.66, but opened at $112.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PVH shares last traded at $110.74, with a volume of 217,057 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

