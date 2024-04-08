QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.62. 4,809,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.81.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

