QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,323,678 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.62. 4,809,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,809,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average is $138.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

