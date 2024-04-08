QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,492,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,693,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 4.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,363 shares of company stock worth $1,038,288 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.