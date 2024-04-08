Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $121.68 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $121.68 million and $12.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000600 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005130 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00013617 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

