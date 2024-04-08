Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Radius Recycling stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Radius Recycling has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $556.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Recycling will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is -32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,035,000 after acquiring an additional 524,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Radius Recycling by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after acquiring an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Radius Recycling by 274.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,518 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Radius Recycling by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,545,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 235,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Radius Recycling by 1,855.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

