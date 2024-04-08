RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.35

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.35 and last traded at $269.54, with a volume of 98152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.03.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

