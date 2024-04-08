Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.47. Approximately 1,070,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,993,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after buying an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $122,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

