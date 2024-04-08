Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

4/3/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $107.00 to $144.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $140.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

2/21/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

2/8/2024 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.72. 1,002,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,789. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

