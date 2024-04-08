Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RRR. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,859. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Rock Resorts

In other news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

