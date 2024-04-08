Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RDDT. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RDDT opened at 47.56 on Thursday. Reddit has a twelve month low of 44.00 and a twelve month high of 74.90.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

