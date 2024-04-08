Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

RRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $172.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.41.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

In other news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

