Regents of The University of California Grows Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Regents of The University of California lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Intellia Therapeutics comprises 0.4% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 0.13% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

