Renesas Electronics Co. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:RNECY)

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 2.8 %

RNECY stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. Renesas Electronics has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

