Request Price Reaches $0.17 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $169.40 million and $4.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00008882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00014593 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001605 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00016578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,641.83 or 1.00010716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.45 or 0.00134649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.16559411 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,175,108.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

