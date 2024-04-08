Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (ACGL, AIG, ALL, AON, C, CB, EWBC, FIHL, FULT, GSHD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 8th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Arch Capital Group Ltd alerts:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $353.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $86.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $202.00 to $228.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $154.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $164.00 to $171.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $114.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.