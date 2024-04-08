Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (ACGL, AIG, ALL, AON, C, CB, EWBC, FIHL, FULT, GSHD)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 8th:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $353.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $253.00 to $266.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $86.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $17.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $202.00 to $228.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $154.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $164.00 to $171.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $88.00 to $85.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $44.00 to $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $114.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

