Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NIKE (NKE)

NIKE (NYSE: NKE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $134.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $127.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $131.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – NIKE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – NIKE had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Trading. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $92.00.

3/18/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2024 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.94. 5,024,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,434,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

