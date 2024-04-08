Reviewing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Park City Group and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $19.10 million 9.33 $5.59 million $0.27 36.30 TaskUs $924.36 million 1.04 $45.69 million $0.47 22.96

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Park City Group. TaskUs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TaskUs has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Park City Group and TaskUs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TaskUs 1 4 2 0 2.14

Park City Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. TaskUs has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 35.54%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Park City Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of TaskUs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27% TaskUs 4.94% 16.91% 8.52%

Summary

TaskUs beats Park City Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.