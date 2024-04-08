REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Sells $292,781.28 in Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,492,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,673,074.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX opened at $58.80 on Monday. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on REX. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.