RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 790,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,535. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

