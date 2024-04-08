RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 220,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $162.44. The stock had a trading volume of 834,218 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.34. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

