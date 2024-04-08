RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 916.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $10,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 179,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,938. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

