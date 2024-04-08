RFG Advisory LLC Has $103.85 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $103,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,670,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,827 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 383,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,833. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

