RFG Advisory LLC Has $11.08 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 131.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,844 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,260,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after buying an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,301 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

