RFG Advisory LLC Has $16.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,292,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,680,869. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

