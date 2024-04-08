RFG Advisory LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.33. 12,350,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,016,805. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.