RFG Advisory LLC Has $6.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.04. 4,626,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,750. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

