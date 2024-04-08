RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 1.09% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $36,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,864. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

