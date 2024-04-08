RFG Advisory LLC Invests $9.29 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 151,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.33. 1,429,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,661. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $66.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

