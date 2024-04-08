RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $432,737,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total transaction of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

SHW stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $332.30. 1,047,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.