RFG Advisory LLC Sells 328 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,530,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,822,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,069 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 686,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,446,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,954,000 after purchasing an additional 531,769 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.90. 443,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,140. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

