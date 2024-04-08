RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $113.97. 744,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,721. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

