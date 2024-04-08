RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,564 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.94% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 76,675 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 533,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 106,130 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 256,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFLV stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $29.77. 1,026,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,366. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.