Rhona Marie Delfrari Sells 18,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80.

Shares of CVE stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,914,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.25.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.731203 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.58.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

