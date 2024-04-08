Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Buys $2,025,000.00 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,194,921 shares in the company, valued at $59,262,867. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

REPX traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. 333,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,785. The stock has a market cap of $603.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

