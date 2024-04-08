Robert W. Baird Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $362.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.45.

ICON Public stock opened at $318.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.52 and its 200 day moving average is $277.10. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in ICON Public by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ICON Public by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after buying an additional 25,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

