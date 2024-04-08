Robert W. Baird Raises ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $362.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $319.45.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $318.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.10. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

