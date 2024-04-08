Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Up 5.9%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.72. 1,553,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

