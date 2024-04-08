Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.46

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 7829535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

